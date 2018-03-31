St Kitts TV News: Importance of Intellectual Property
St Kitts TV News: The importance of Intellectual Property
I found this excerpt on thriveglobal.com and agreed with the writer, Marilyn McEntyre, that the simple act of writing a list can assist in personal discovery and spiritual growth. “When you make a list, you open a space in which things can bubble up from where they’ve lain trapped in pockets under the surface of […]
PRESS RELEASE: The long anticipated redevelopment of the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort is scheduled to take flight very soon. This new glimmer of hope for the multi-million-dollar project was revealed by the Minister responsible for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, Honourable Stephenson King, during his presentation on the 2018/2019 Estimates of Revenue and […]
My guest on The Dolor Factor this week is Lola Odujinrin. Lola was born in South London and moved to Nigeria when he was little. He developed a fascination with flying from a young age, and qualified for his pilot’s licence aged 20. Now, after his solo around-the-world trip, he works as a pilot, and […]
The link between learning and earning used to be quite simple: get as much formal education as you can, as early as you can, and more likely than not, a good career and a comfortable lifestyle would be yours. Or so we thought. But it’s not quite so simple nowadays. Our rapidly emerging digital economy […]
I Am Kreyol Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Raise $30,000 for Production and to Create Empowerment and Sustainability in Haiti BOSTON, MA—MARCH 28, 2018—High fashion womenswear label, I Am Kreyol (Kreyol), recently launched a crowdfunding campaign that embodies its core purpose—creating a movement and giving back. Utilizing Indiegogo, the brand looks to raise $30,000 to not only produce […]
Dear Fellow Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica, As you are aware, Jamaica’s 55th anniversary of Independence was commemorated last year with the staging of a series of events and initiatives across the United Kingdom which were either organised or supported by the High Commission and the Jamaica55 Steering Committee co-chaired by Ms. Janelle Raeburn and […]
Kingston, Jamaica (Sonique Solutions) – Following numerous requests, the highly anticipated event which has become a staple in the Caribbean & North-American Carnival calendars is finally making its first appearance in scenic Jamaica on April 5th, 2018. In the last decade, Silent Morning, the annual ‘breakfast boat ride party’ and cooler cruise concept has literally […]
St Kitts TV News: The importance of Intellectual Property
Prime Minister pledges to boost SVG Coast Guard resources
Jamaica TV News: Crime plan working
The link between learning and earning used to be quite simple: get as much formal education as you can, as early as you can, and more likely than not, a good career and a comfortable lifestyle would be yours. Or so we thought. But it’s not quite so simple nowadays. Our rapidly emerging digital economy […]
Dear Fellow Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica, As you are aware, Jamaica’s 55th anniversary of Independence was commemorated last year with the staging of a series of events and initiatives across the United Kingdom which were either organised or supported by the High Commission and the Jamaica55 Steering Committee co-chaired by Ms. Janelle Raeburn and […]
The Archway Guesthouse, the first Caribbean B&B Guesthouse in the now famous World Heritage Site Lake District has won the most coveted award issued by Hotels.com. They also won the Tripadvisor Award of Excellence for the second year running. “We see over 45 different nationalities coming to our B&B each year and it’s clear by their responses […]
I found this excerpt on thriveglobal.com and agreed with the writer, Marilyn McEntyre, that the simple act of writing a list can assist in personal discovery and spiritual growth. “When you make a list, you open a space in which things can bubble up from where they’ve lain trapped in pockets under the surface of […]
PRESS RELEASE: The long anticipated redevelopment of the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort is scheduled to take flight very soon. This new glimmer of hope for the multi-million-dollar project was revealed by the Minister responsible for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, Honourable Stephenson King, during his presentation on the 2018/2019 Estimates of Revenue and […]
My guest on The Dolor Factor this week is Lola Odujinrin. Lola was born in South London and moved to Nigeria when he was little. He developed a fascination with flying from a young age, and qualified for his pilot’s licence aged 20. Now, after his solo around-the-world trip, he works as a pilot, and […]
The View from Europe At the start of the month, Barbados’ former Prime Minister, Owen Arthur, officially departed the island’s Parliament and elective politics. Some weeks prior, he had indicated that he would not be running again in his St Peter constituency after the island’s legislature had been dissolved. Uniquely, he is the only Barbadian […]
Before getting into the thrust of the serious and threatening matter that lies at the heart of this commentary, I declare that I was an integral part of the management of the campaign of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) for the March 21 General Election, and I managed its communications campaign It is […]
NATIONAL ADDRESS Prime Minister Mitchell March 13 2018
Dr Ava ‘Eagle’ Brown presents ‘Radically take your business to profitability in 6 months: ‘The Essential Steps’ at The Wesley Euston Hotel & Conference Venue, London on Saturday 28th April 2018. With the rapid growth of technology and innovation in business, competition is getting tougher across all sectors and entrepreneurs / managers need to possess […]
Governments, even micro administrations of tiny jurisdictions, have the ability to raise finance, to an exponentially greater degree than individuals and small businesses. In the aftermath of the September 2017 natural disasters that devastated the Virgin Islands economy, borrowing heavily to stimulate economic growth is not an option. The British Virgin Islands requires at least […]
The Bahamas TV News: Drug Lords on the run
Stabroek News Mar 26th – Considering all of the facts known at this point, there is an unmistakably familiar incongruence in the police explanations for the deaths of three men on the seawall on March 15 and numerous outstanding questions. This haze is worsened by the absence of any perceptible reform of the Guyana Police […]
After several weeks of running the second Caribbean Quiz organised by CaribDirect Multi-Media the winners of the three coveted prizes in the Caribbean Trivia Quiz Online are announced. The answer to question 6, ‘Where in the world did the famous Anansi stories originate from? is West Africa. By a process of random selection computed in Microsoft Excel, the following […]
Barbados crime statistics falling
Ever tried any of the “Mindfulness” apps? I was recently asked to be part of a trial for a new US health app and the request made me looking this growing trend of healthy ‘Appiness… The NHS has approved this approach to helping deal with anxiety and its been proven to help sleep better and […]
Delia invites you to guess the name of the voice you hear in Name That Voice! It could be someone recently in the news, a celebrity, even a cartoon character. The names of everyone who supplied the correct answer will be noted and Delia will periodically select someone to experience something with her…Are you game? […]
My guest on theThe Dolor Factor is Dr Anita DeFoe — A certified coach, teacher and speaker. Items on the agenda supports women who are invigorated by International Womens Month and ready to lead and create a more balanced lifestyle and purposeful work life. Dr DeFoe has been studying and personally implementing the philosophies behind […]
On the evening of March 15th 2018, pioneering World Foods brand Tropical Sun hosted the UK’s African and Caribbean media and promoters at the headquarters of Wanis: the UK’s leading distributor of African and Caribbean food and drinks brands, including Tropical Sun. Organised in collaboration with ethnic communications agency Rich Visions, the event was a […]
You keep asking questions about themselves and don’t say anything about yourself. That’s what a 2013 study by Birmingham Business School discovered. In the study, unacquainted participants either engaged in back-and-forth self-disclosure or took turns self-disclosing for 12 minutes each while the other listened. Results showed that participants in the back-and-forth group liked each other […]
If like me you love a bargain, here’s one! It’s over £80 off its retail price. The Lolita leather box clutch has ethnic beading and a classic oval shaper. You can wear it with almost anything and it’s bound to make heads turn. It’s certainly different by colour and design. samedelman.com
Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party set to win election
Professor Uri Triesman of the University of California, Berkeley was truly alarmed. 60% of African American students were failing calculus. For them, this meant dropping out of university altogether. He noticed that the university’s African American students tended to work on Maths alone, as a solitary endeavour. When they struggled, they were quick to conclude […]
Jamaica TV News – Gang killings on the rise
East London songwriter Sam Odu is releasing his new single, ‘Don’t Cry’ featuring Ivelina Tsoneva on vocals. ‘Don’t Cry‘ is produced by Andy Whitmore (Peter André, Atomic Kitten, Elton John), and mastered by Fran Ashcroft (Damon Albarn (Blur), Abbey Road Studios, EMI Music). In 1996, Sam Odu lost his wife to breast cancer, and for that reason, he stopped creating music and focused on bringing up […]
The View from Europe When it comes to harnessing the power of the Caribbean’s sizeable diaspora in North America and Europe, much of the recent emphasis has been on encouraging investment. This approach, in part, stems from two World Bank Group studies, one in 2013 and another in 2016. The more recent of the two […]
Recent Comments